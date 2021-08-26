Join us as we speak to deputy editor Jack Kennedy on how dairy farmers are being short-changed €60/cow, Declan Marren on sheep breeding sales and beef editor Adam Woods on the penalties being imposed on farmers in BEAM.

The tillage team has an update on harvest progress.

Policy analyst with the Irish Farmers Journal Anne Finnegan talks to Stephen Robb about the consultation on a renewable heat obligation and what this means for the development of the Irish biogas industry.

Finally, Irish Country Living's Anne O'Donoghue speaks to Ireland rugby captain Ciara Griffen about a new programme called Tackle Your Feelings, farming and more.

