Get the latest from our news team.

On this week's news podcast, acting news editor Amy Forde brings us the latest on a new scheme within the next CAP set to provide organic farmers with up to €250/ha.

Amy also discusses the Fodder Support Scheme which opens next week and explains how farmers can apply to avail of the €100/ha payment.

Our market intelligence and EU specialist Phelim O’Neill delves into the developments on the NI Protocol and looks at how the political dispute will impact farmers.

News correspondents Declan O’Brien and Rachel Donovan outline the Teagasc national farm survey for 2021, which showed a 26% increase in average farmer incomes.

The news team’s Noel Bardon brings us an update from the second annual national biodiversity conference. Our Irish Country Living colleague Janine Kennedy was also at the conference and she brings us an interview with Minister of State for Heritage Malcolm Noonan.

Listen in to get the latest on all of the stories in this week’s paper.