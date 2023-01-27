Get the latest farming news from our news team.

In this week's news podcast, news correspondent Noel Bardon shares news of stricter Bord Bia audits which could affect farmers.

Noel also updates us on the Cattle Association of Veterinary Ireland’s (CAVI) conference held this week.

Sheep and schemes editor Darren Carty discusses Dawn Meat’s takeover of Kildare Chilling and looks at a cost squeeze crisis facing sheep farmers.

News editor Caitríona Morrissey updates us on new research on the measurement of farm emissions and deputy news editor Amy Forde tells us what happened at the Irish Farmers' Association AGM.

News correspondent Declan O’Brien brings us the latest on the controversial Coillte deal with UK investment firm Gresham House.

Finally, EU and markets specialist Phelim O’Neill details his analysis for the 2022 beef factory price league.

Listen in for the latest.