In this week's news podcast, news correspondent Noel Barden looks at the European Commission’s letter in response to the proposals in Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan for 2023-2027. We discuss some of the stricter schemes that could be facing farmers if they are to receive CAP payments next year.

Noel also analyses the financial aid package provided by the Government to pig farmers this week and asks if it is enough to keep them viable.

News correspondent Rachel Donovan looks at the responses to the Food Vision Dairy group’s first report, which puts forward proposals on how emissions will be managed from the dairy herd.

Rachel also looks at the calf trade and shares news of Stena Lines cancelled shipments.

Political correspondent Pat O’Toole looks at the proposed ban on the sale and distribution of turf, and asks if conflict over this issue could spark tensions within Government.

Pat also discusses the pay rises announced by the IFA for its leaders this week and shares some of the feedback from members on the ground.

Finally, we hear from news correspondent Declan O’Brien, who has examined Teagasc’s new predictions on the impact of rising input costs on farm incomes in 2022.