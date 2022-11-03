In this week's news podcast, we discuss the contents of the Food Vision beef and sheep group’s interim report and its suggestion that farmers could be paid to cull suckler cows with acting news editor Amy Forde.

Amy also takes a look at the mandatory housing order for all poultry keepers and Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConlogue’s announcement of a scheme for ‘forgotten farmers’.

News correspondent Rachel Donovan gives us an update on ACRES applications and the pressure farmers and their advisers are under to get applications in before the 21 November deadline.

Finally, we detail new forestry premiums to incentivise farmers to plant forestry and the residential zoned land tax maps published by the Department of Housing.

Listen in for the latest.