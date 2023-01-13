Get the latest from our news team.

In this week's news podcast, news editor Caitríona Morrissey discusses how Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has scrapped schemes in the Climate Action Plan to destock the suckler herd.

Caitríona reports from the IFA’s climate summit held in Limerick this week and details farmer and expert views.

News correspondent Declan O’Brien takes a look at the controversial Coillte deal with a UK investment fund and describes what it might mean for the land market.

Deputy news editor Amy Forde updates us on the ongoing ICA protests and details the concerns held by Irish knackeries.

News correspondent Noel Bardon brings us news on the impact of high fertiliser prices on food availability.

Finally, news correspondent Rachel Donovan reflects on the horse meat scandal of 2013, 10 years on.

