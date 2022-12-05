Get the latest from our news team.

In this week’s news podcast, deputy news editor Amy Forde discusses how a suckler cow cull scheme has been recommended in the Food Vision beef and sheep report. She describes the lack of farmer support for the report’s proposals and asks where it might go next.

Teagasc director Prof Frank O’Mara tells us about the body’s new climate strategy.

News correspondent Declan O’Brien tells listeners how the Government’s Attorney General has torpedoed the upcoming veterinary medicine regulations with a new legal opinion.

Finally, news correspondents Noel Bardon and Rachel Donovan share news of Fodder Support Scheme payments and the latest on an agri-food regulator.

Listen in for the latest.