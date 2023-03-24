The new Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) is on the front page of the Irish Farmers Journal this week and beef editor Adam Woods takes a look at the scheme on this week’s podcast.
Another scheme of note this week is the Traditional Farm Building Grant, which is now receiving applications. Rachel Donovan from the news desk discusses this scheme on the show this week.
In the Netherlands, a farmers’ party has had shock success and Pat O’Toole examines what the result means.
