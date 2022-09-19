Get the latest from our news team.

In this week's news podcast, we bring you details of the Department of Agriculture's proposals to fine farmers €250 for missing cattle tags. News correspondent Declan O’Brien talks us through what the fines will entail and how they will apply.

Political correspondent and tillage farmer Pat O’Toole explains what proposals from the Commission on Taxation might mean for how farmers are taxed.

News correspondent Rachel Donovan shares the issues farm advisers are experiencing with ACRES and tells us that generators are in high demand with dairy farmers.

News correspondent Noel Bardon looks at the key points made at the Agriculture Science Association (ASA) conference in Kilkenny this week.

Finally, we hear from Galway sheep breeders Tom Murphy and Gerry Daly. Sheep editor Darren Carthy asks them about 100 years of the breed society and upcoming sales.

