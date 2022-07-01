Listen in for the latest farming news from our news team.

In this week's news podcast, political correspondent Pat O’Toole tells us what TDs have to say on the carbon target being negotiated for the farm sector. Pat described how chair of the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee, Jackie Cahill TD, says the emissions reduction target should be 22% and no more.

Acting news editor Amy Forde brings us the latest on An Taisce’s legal challenge to Ireland’s nitrates derogation. Amy also talks land prices after a farm on the Dublin/Meath border sold for €24,000/ac recently.

News correspondent Barry Murphy outlines why the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) says farmers need to produce 28% more food by 2030. Barry also looks at a European Court of Auditors (ECA) report, which shows the European Commission lacks sufficient data evidence to analyse the CAP.

News correspondent Rachel Donovan answers your questions on ACRES.

Finally, we hear from one of our Footprint Farmers, Martin Crowe, on how he’s using less nitrogen and more mixed species swards on his dairy farm.