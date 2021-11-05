In this week's podcast, we discuss the Climate Action Plan and what the potential triggering of Article 16 means for Brexit.

Political correspondent Pat O'Toole speaks about what the Taoiseach and Government ministers had to say about the plan while news correspondent Declan O'Brien asks who will have to pay if the targets in the sector are missed.

The plan outlined a range of measures for anaerobic digestion and renewables, renewables specialist Stephen Robb takes a look at how much feedstock could be needed for future AD plants and how farmers will be able to sell electricity back to the grid.

Finally, markets specialist Phelim O'Neill discusses Brexit and the potential triggering of Article 16 and what it could mean for farmers.