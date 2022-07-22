This week, Declan O'Brien speaks about his interview with Environmental Protection Agency director general Laura Burke and where input prices are sitting compared with commodity prices.
We hear from Rachel Donovan about AIB bank branches going cashless, plus why the Irish Farmers' Association is looking for a sheep shearing payment.
Noel Bardon reports from his time in the Netherlands covering farmer protests and we also hear from Minister of State Pippa Hackett on the new Organic Farming Scheme payments.
