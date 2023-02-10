Get the latest farming news from our news team.

In this week's news podcast, beef editor Adam Woods details the strong mart trade for weanlings and asks what it might mean for finisher margins in the months ahead.

We also look at beef sector emissions and Meat Industry Ireland’s (MII) latest sustainability targets.

News editor Caitríona Morrisey and the team detail what’s known so far about the changes to TAMS and explain why machinery merchants and some farmers are up in arms over the Department of Agriculture’s move to exclude dribble bar slurry equipment.

News correspondent Declan O’Brien updates us on the latest dairy market forecasts, suggesting a milk price drop could be on the way.

Finally, news correspondents Noel Bardon and Rachel Donovan detail farm thefts and peat extraction fines.

Listen in for the latest.