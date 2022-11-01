Get the latest from our news team.

In this week's news podcast, we discuss how Turkish buyers are driving the weanling trade with beef editor Adam Woods.

Adam also looks at the challenges for beef finishers carrying stock this winter.

Renewables editor Stephen Robb describes how the solar farm sector is heading for 25,000ac and takes a look at Gas Network Ireland’s call for anaerobic digestion developers.

Political correspondent Pat O’Toole outlines what farmers need to do ahead of the upcoming residential zoned land tax and gives us an update on the outcome from the Kerry IFA dispute.

News correspondent Noel Bardon looks at the Food Vision dairy report and runs through its main proposals for reducing emissions from the sector.

Finally, buildings and labour specialist Martin Merrick details the ban on creosote fencing from the European Commission.

Listen in for the latest.