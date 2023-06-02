Get the latest farming news from our news team.

Genotyping, rewetting and ash dieback all make headline news in this week's Irish Farmers Journal.

On the news podcast this week, Noel Bardon and Adam Woods take a look at the new genotyping scheme, how it is funded and what farmers will have to do to comply with the scheme.

The rewetting debate hit the Dáil floor this week, but what do Ireland's MEPs think about it and how could it potentially affect land values? Rachel Donovan and Declan O'Brien talk us through these stories.

We also discuss ash dieback, the weanling trade and the review into hedgerow removal and land drainage.