Bank holiday Monday will be a bright day with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, the best of the more prolonged dry spells will be close to the east coast, according to Met Éireann.

It will be a bit cooler, with highest temperatures of 10°C to 13°C in mostly moderate west to southwest breezes.

Monday night is forecast to be mostly dry with clear spells however showers are forecast along Atlantic coasts.

Low cloud is forecast to feed in patchy outbreaks of light rain and drizzle, especially across the west and northwest. Lowest temperatures of 6°C to 9°C are forecast, coolest early in the night in the east.

Tuesday

Met Éireann said that Tuesday will be a mild and breezy day, with damp outbreaks of rain and drizzle in many places to begin.

It will become mostly dry in the east and south as the day goes on, with a few hazy sunny spells breaking through the cloud cover. It is forecast to remain rather dull elsewhere with patchy outbreaks of light rain or drizzle.

Highest temperatures 14°C to 17°C are forecast on Tuesday, in moderate to fresh southerly winds, becoming strong to near gale on coasts.

A more persistent band of rain will move into western areas later Tuesday evening.

Wet and windy conditions sweeping in off the Atlantic to all areas Tuesday night, Met Éireann said, and it will be mild with temperatures not falling below 12°C to 14°C.

Wednesday

There will be a wet and cloudy start to Wednesday, with outbreaks of rain gradually clearing southeastwards to showers and sunny spells.

Met Éireann said cloud and rain may linger all day in the southeast but it will be mild, with highs of 14°C to 16°C, in a moderate southwesterly breeze.

Cloud will likely build again from the south later in the day heralding the approach of another band of rain which moves up across the country on Wednesday night.

Thursday

It is forecast to be a wet day on Thursday, with outbreaks of rain in all areas, heavy at times with some localised flooding possible.

Highest temperatures will range between 14°C and 16°C in moderate southerly winds, becoming strong on coasts.

Friday

More rain is forecast on Friday and it is to turn cooler, as temperatures return to near normal values for late October, with highs of 11°C to 13°C.

Rainfall and ground conditions

Rainfall is forecast to be around 1.25 to 1.75 times the average this week, but could be higher locally in the southeast.

“Drying will generally be poor over the coming week with spells of wet weather expected, especially through midweek.

“There will be limited opportunities for spraying over the next seven days due to rain, showers and overall breezy conditions.

“Most poorly drained soils are waterlogged and most other soils are saturated. The exception are soils in eastern and central Leinster which have soil moisture deficits of 15 to 20mm. Over the coming week, soil moisture deficits will decrease everywhere due to spells of rain and showers.

“Poorly drained soils will become waterlogged nationwide,” it said.