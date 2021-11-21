Temperatures will drop below zero some nights in the week ahead. \ Philip Doyle

Monday will be another dry and mostly sunny day in many areas, with any frost soon clearing during the morning, Met Éireann has said.

It will be cloudier in parts of the north and northwest, however, with a few spots of drizzle and highest temperatures will range between 5°C and 9°C in light northerly or variable breezes.

Monday night is forecast to be generally cloudy over the northern half of the country and in the southeast with a few spots of light rain and drizzle.

Lowest temperatures will range between 2°C and 5°C in these areas, but there will be clearer skies in the southwest, allowing temperatures to fall to -2°C or -3°C.

Tuesday

Met Éireann has forecast a largely dry day on Tuesday, with mist and fog clearing through the morning.

There will be sunny spells in central and southwestern areas, it said, but it will be generally cloudy elsewhere with the odd patch of drizzle possible.

Highest temperatures will range from 5°C to 9°C in light westerly or variable breezes.

It is forecast to be mostly dry at first on Tuesday night, with variable cloud and just isolated patches of drizzle. Later in the night, a band of rain will move into the northwest and lowest temperatures will range from -2°C to 3°C generally, coldest in the southwest under clearest skies. Met Éireann said it will be less cold in the northwest and mist and fog patches will form, becoming dense in some southern areas in mostly light southwesterly or variable winds.

Wednesday

Wednesday is forecast to start largely dry, with mist and fog clearing through the morning. There will be a mix of cloud and sunny spells, but rain in the northwest will slowly track southeastwards over the country, becoming patchier as it does so.

Met Éireann said a clearance to brighter and showery conditions will follow as southwest winds veer northwest. Highest temperatures of will vary between 6°C and 8°C generally, but it will be milder along Atlantic coasts.

Wednesday night is forecast to be cold and mostly clear with scattered showers, with these most frequent near northern and western coasts. Lowest temperatures of 0°C to 3°C are forecast.

Thursday

Thursday is set to start bright, with sunny spells and scattered showers, mainly in the north and northwest. During the day, cloud will slowly build from the northwest, Met Éireann said.

Highest temperatures will range from 5°C to 8°C in moderate, occasionally fresh, northwest winds.

Thursday night is forecast to be cloudy, with outbreaks of rain moving into the north and west. Lowest temperatures of -1°C to 4°C are forecast, coldest in the southeast.

Friday

Current indications from Met Éireann for Friday and the weekend suggest that it will be breezy, with rain on Friday clearing to showers for the rest of the weekend, possibly turning wintry in parts of the north and northwest.