Weekly weather: a cold week ahead with severe frosts
Weekly weather: a cold week ahead with severe frosts

By on
After the weekend’s snow, there is another cold week ahead, with severe frosts forming each night.
After the weekend's snow, there is another cold week ahead, with severe frosts forming each night.

Severe frost will linger in many parts of the country on Monday, with temperatures only reaching 3°C or 4°C in cold northerly winds.

Met Éireann has said that otherwise it will be a cold bright day with mixed wintry showers across Connacht, Ulster and west Munster but mainly dry elsewhere.

A status orange weather warning remains in place until 10.00am on Monday, with extremely low temperatures forecast between -2°C and -8°C, the worst of which were overnight.

Monday night looks set to be mostly dry and clear overnight with a widespread severe frost and temperatures falling to between +1°C and -3°C. Winds turning more northwesterly in direction.

Tuesday

There will be another clear and frosty start to Tuesday. Cloud is forecast to increase through the morning with rain gradually spreading eastwards across the country through the day.

Highest temperatures will vary between 5°C to 8°C in moderate southwest winds.

Wednesday

Wednesday will be another cold and blustery day with widespread showers or showery rain; some showers will turn wintry at times with falls of snow on the higher ground.

Highest temperatures will range between 4°C to 8°C in strong westerly winds, with showers retreating towards western coastal counties overnight leaving much of the country clear.

Severe frost is forecast on Wednesday night, as temperatures fall to around freezing.

Thursaday

Current indication for Thursday suggests that it will remain cold with further rain or showers during the day.

Like other days, temperatures will not rise above 4°C to 8°C with winds turning more northerly in direction. Another severe frost is to follow overnight in clearer conditions.

Friday

Met Éireann has forecast for another cold bright day on Friday in northerly winds. It will be mainly dry but some showers will develop over Connacht and Ulster.

Highest temperatures will vary between 5°C to 8°C and another severe frost will form again overnight.

Farming

Rain

Rainfall amounts are either near to well above average around the country, after being near to below average beforehand, according to Met Éireann.

It said the coming week will bring further spells of rain and showers but at present, accumulations are unlikely to breach warning criteria.

Temperatures

With cold weather continuing this week, mean air temperatures will likely remain below average by as much as 2°C below in eastern parts of the country.

However, Met Éireann has said that near the coastal fringes of the north and west, air temperatures should stay near or above average, thanks to the moderating effect of the sea.

Soil temperatures have a much slower change rate so they are likely to decrease just a little below where they are now.

Field conditions

Most soils are at field capacity or saturated at the moment and will continue the same this week.

