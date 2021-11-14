Rainfall totals will be close to normal or slightly above in north Ulster but below normal elsewhere this week, Met Éireann has said.

It will be driest in the south and southeast with only 10% to 30% of average rainfall expected, but there will be little change in soil moisture deficit levels.

Cloud and any remaining patchy light rain and drizzle in the east and southeast and any mist and fog will clear on Monday morning to leave a mainly dry, bright, day with some sunshine, Met Éireann has said.

Cloud will increase in the west and north during the evening and highest temperatures will range between 10°C and 13°C in light to moderate west to northwest winds, starting to back southwesterly later.

It will be mostly cloudy, with patchy drizzle near west and northwest coasts on Monday night. Fresh southerly winds are forecast to develop along the west coast overnight, but otherwise winds will be light.

Lowest temperatures will range between 4°C and 10°C, mildest in the west.

Tuesday

Tuesday morning will start cloudy with patchy drizzle in the west and northwest, according to Met Éireann.

More persistent rain or drizzle will develop here through the morning, it said and will move eastwards across the country during the afternoon. However, the southeast should see a lot of dry weather.

The rain will be followed by sunny spells and scattered showers, mainly in northern areas. Highest temperatures of 10°C to 13°C are forecast, with moderate southerly to westerly winds, fresh at times around the coast.

Tuesday night is forecast to be mostly dry, with occasional clear spells, but there will be scattered showers in Ulster and north Connacht.

Lowest temperatures will range from 5°C to 9°C with moderate west to southwest winds, fresh along northern and western coasts.

Wednesday

Wednesday will be quite cloudy in general, Met Éireann said, with the best of any sunny spells in the east.

It will be mostly dry though, with just a few showers in the north and northwest. Highest temperatures of 9°C to 13°C are forecast, with light to moderate westerly winds.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy, with outbreaks of light rain or drizzle in the west and north but overall a fair amount of dry weather. It looks set to turn milder overnight, with the minimum temperatures of 5°C to 10°C occurring early on.

Thursday

Thursday is forecast to be mild, with a good deal of dry weather, just isolated light rain or drizzle, with highest temperatures of 12°C to 14°C in light to moderate southwesterly breezes.

Friday

Current indications from Met Éireann suggest that it will stay mild on Friday but a band of rain is forecast to move southeastwards over the country on Friday night and Saturday.

It looks set to turn slightly cooler over the rest of the weekend, but plenty of dry and bright weather is expected.