On Monday, mist and fog is forecast to gradually clear through the morning, leaving a largely dry day with sunny spells.

Met Éireann has said that it will turn cloudier over the northern half of the country throughout the day, with isolated patches of drizzle in west Ulster.

Highest temperatures of 13°C to 16°C are forecast in a light to moderate westerly breeze.

On Monday night, patchy light rain and drizzle will affect Ulster in cloudy conditions, but it will be dry further south with clear spells.

Lowest temperatures of 4°C to 9°C are forecast, the coolest of which will be in the south. Mist and fog is to develop in light west to northwester or variable breezes.

Tuesday

Most areas will stay dry on Tuesday, but it will be a cloudier day with some light rain or drizzle in parts of Ulster, extending into north Leinster at times, Met Éireann said.

The best of brighter weather will be in southern counties, with highest temperatures of 12°C to 15°C in a light northwesterly or variable breeze.

It will be dry on Tuesday night, apart from a little drizzle in the far north, with a mix of cloud and clear spells, the clearest of which are forecast in the south.

Some mist and fog patches look set to form which will be dense in places and temperatures will range between 4°C to 9°C.

Wednesday

Wednesday will see early mist and fog clearing to give a mix of cloud and some bright or sunny spells, according to Met Éireann.

That said, it will be dry for much of the country with just passing showers along northern and northwestern coasts. Highest temperatures on Wednesday will range between 12°C and 15°C in light west to southwest breezes.

Thursday

Much of Thursday is forecast to be mostly cloudy but dry in many areas apart from patchy light rain or drizzle, mainly in the west and north.

On Thursday night Met Éireann said patchy rain will likely affect northern areas.

Next weekend

Rain on Thursday night should die out on Friday with some brighter spells developing after a dull start.

Current indications suggest that there will be light rain at times over the coming weekend with dry periods too.

Rainfall

It will be mainly dry over the coming week, aside from the occasional light rain in parts of the northern half of the country, Met Éireann said.

Rainfall accumulations are expected to be less than 5mm over much of the country, with Met Éireann saying that some western and northern coastal parts are predicted to have 15mm to 20mm, most of which will fall later in the week.

Nearly all soils across most of the country are saturated, according to Met Éireann, with all poorly drained soils and most moderately drained soils waterlogged.

“The exception are soils in south Leinster which are dry to normal, with soil moisture deficits of 20mm to 30mm. With little to no precipitation over the coming week, soils will dry out a little.

“Most well-drained and moderately well-drained soils will fall below saturation level but will have small moisture deficits of generally less than 5mm. However, poorly drained soils will still remain saturated or waterlogged in many parts,” it said.