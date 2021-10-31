Monday will be a fresh and breezy day with sunny spells and scattered showers, the showers frequent in Atlantic coastal counties, according to Met Éireann.

More persistent rain will affect parts of north Ulster and there will be temperatures of up to 13°C in fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds.

On Monday night, showers will retreat to coastal regions of the north and west overnight with long clear periods developing elsewhere.

It will turn cold, with lows of 2°C to 6°C possibly bringing a spot of frost locally in the east where it will be coldest, in mostly light westerly winds, Met Éireann said.

Tuesday

A good deal of dry weather is forecast on Tuesday with well-scattered showers, mainly in the north and west. Some good bright and sunny periods are also forecast.

Highest temperatures of 9°C to 11°C are forecast in light to moderate northwesterly breezes. Overnight, showers will persist in coastal regions of the north and west with long clear periods developing elsewhere, Met Éireann said, with lowest temperatures of 2°C to 5°C in mostly light westerly winds.

Wednesday

There is plenty of dry and bright weather forecast on Wednesday but there will be a continued chance of showers, especially in northern and western coastal counties.

Highest temperatures will range from 8°C to 11°C in moderate northwesterly breezes.

Met Éireann said it will be cold on Wednesday night with clear spells and isolated showers, with lowest temperatures of 2°C to 5°C.

Thursday

It will start off mostly dry and bright on Thursday. However, cloudier conditions are forecast in Ulster and west Connacht and will gradually extend eastwards through the afternoon, with isolated showers.

Highest temperatures will range from 8°C to 11°C in light to moderate northwest to west winds.

Friday

Met Éireann said that there will be plenty of cloud across the country on Friday, with scattered patches of rain. Highest temperatures will range from 10°C to 12°C.

Current indications from Met Éireann suggest that next weekend will be rather unsettled, with wet and windy weather at times.

Rain and ground conditions

“The coming week will generally be drier overall as spells of rain become less frequent and conditions turn more showery.

“Rainfall totals will be below average over the south, east and midlands,” Met Éireann said. However, it said a predominantly northerly airflow will become established next week and, as a result, showers will be most frequent in northern areas.

This will lead to higher than average rainfall totals in along northern and northwestern coasts, it said.

Field conditions and trafficability are generally poor across much of the country, with all soils saturated, Met Éireann said.

“Moderately drained soils over Leinster and Munster and all poorly drained soils are waterlogged.

“Slightly drier conditions in the coming week will allow moderately drained soils to improve, becoming close to saturation. However, poorly drained soils will remain waterlogged,” it said.