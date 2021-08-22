Monday is forecast to be a warm day with good spells of sunshine and just well-scattered light passing showers developing into the afternoon.

Met Éireann said that top temperatures of 19°C to 23°C are forecast, the best of which will be in the west, in light easterly breezes.

Monday night will be dry with clear spells, but mist and fog patches will develop in light easterly or variable breezes, falling calm at times, it said.

Lowest temperatures of 11°C of 14°C are forecast.

Tuesday

On Tuesday, mist and fog will quickly clear in the morning leaving a largely dry day with warm spells of sunshine.

Some light showers are forecast in the afternoon with highest temperatures of 21°C to 24°C generally, the best of which will again be in the west.

Met Éireann said that Tuesday night will be dry with prolonged clear spells. Some patches of mist and fog will develop in light easterly or variable breezes.

Lowest temperatures on Tuesday night will range from 10°C to 13°C.

Wednesday

Wednesday will be warm and dry with long spells of sunshine and temperatures of 21°C to 25°C. Winds will be light northerly or variable, Met Éireann said.

Wednesday is forecast to be dry with good clear spells and patches of mist and fog. It is forecast to be cloudy over much of Ulster. Lowest temperatures of 10°C to 13°C are forecast, with light northerly or variable winds.

Thursday

Thursday is set to be dry and mostly sunny, with highest temperatures generally of 21°C to 25°C. In the east and northeast highs will range from 18°C to 20°C. Winds will continue light and will be northeasterly or variable in direction.

Another dry night is forecast, with clear spells and mist and fog patches. Lowest temperatures of 10°C to 14°C are forecast, coolest in the east and northeast, in light easterly breezes.

Friday and the weekend

Current indications from Met Éireann suggest Friday will be another mostly dry and sunny day, although the odd shower may develop in the afternoon. Maximum temperatures of 17°C to 22°C are forecast, coolest in the east and mildest in the west, in light to moderate east to southeast breezes.

The settled period of weather looks set to continue into the weekend, with mostly dry weather though there will be showers at times.

Farming forecast

For the next week Met Éireann has said it will be mostly dry, if not completely dry, with most areas receiving no rainfall.

There will possibly be a few light showers in the west and on high ground on Sunday and Monday, but otherwise it said it will be dry all week.

Temperatures will be a “little above normal in the early days of next week, especially in the west where it will be up to 2°C above normal, with daily maximums in the low 20s”.

“Mean soil temperatures over the past seven days ranged 16°C to 17°C, around 1°C higher than average. Mean soil temperatures will increase a little over the next week,” it said.

Drying conditions will become good from Monday with plenty of sunshine. However, winds will be light away from the east coast for most of next week, inhibiting drying somewhat.

Met Éireann said there will be excellent spraying conditions from Monday to Friday.