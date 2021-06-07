It’s shaping up to be a warm week. \ Donal O’Leary

Monday

Most areas will be dry on bank holiday Monday with sunny spells.

However, it will become cloudier across west and southwest coastal counties followed by scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle in these areas through the afternoon and evening.

Highest temperatures will range from 15°C to 20°C.

Scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle across the western half of the country will extend eastwards overnight. It will be mild and humid, with night-time temperatures falling no lower than 10°C to 13°C.

Tuesday

It will be generally cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle on Tuesday, mainly confined to Atlantic counties.

Top temperatures will range from 16°C to 21°C, with the best values across the midlands and east, where warm sunny spells will develop.

Scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle will occur overnight. It will feel heavy and rather warm, with lowest temperatures of 12°C to 15°C.

Wednesday

Scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle will turn patchy on Wednesday, with spells of summer sunshine gradually breaking through.

Duller conditions may, however, persist across west and northwest counties.

It will be warm and humid, with top temperatures of 17°C to 23°C.

More general rain and drizzle will move into Atlantic counties after dark.

It will be another heavy and rather warm night, with lowest temperatures of 12°C to 15°C.

Thursday

It will be warm, humid and breezy with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle on Thursday. It will be driest and brightest across the eastern half of the country. Top temperatures will range from 17°C to 23°C.

Atlantic counties will see further rain and drizzle after dark, but other areas will hold largely dry. It will be another warm, muggy and heavy night.

Friday

It will brighten up with sunny spells into the afternoon after some dull conditions early on. It will feel a little fresher, with highest temperatures ranging from15°C to 22°C.

It will be warmest across Leinster and east Munster.