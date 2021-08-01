Patchy rain or drizzle will extend into Munster and much of Leinster through Monday morning. \ Philip Doyle

Monday

It will be a cloudy start to the day, with rain in Connacht and western counties of Munster and Ulster. There will be a few heavy bursts.

Patchy rain or drizzle will extend into remaining parts of Munster and much of Leinster through the morning.

Eastern parts of Ulster and Leinster will likely hold dry throughout the day. It will brighten up in all areas later, with rain clearing to scattered showers and sunny spells in highs of 17°C to 19°C.

It will be mostly dry and clear early in the night. However, there will be well-scattered showers lingering overnight, most likely near southern coasts.

There will be a good deal of high cloud around, with thicker cloud spreading into western coastal counties towards dawn. Lowest temperatures will range from 10°C to 13°C.

Tuesday

Rain will develop in the southwest from early morning, with hazy sunshine elsewhere and scattered showers to start the day. Showers will become more widespread during the day. Highest temperatures will range from 16°C to 20°C.

Many of the showers will die out early in the night, with drier conditions developing. However, a few will continue through the night.

Overall it will be a rather cloudy night with limited clear spells and lowest temperatures of 10°C to 14°C.

Wednesday

It will be dry in the morning in many areas with sunny spells developing and just well scattered showers.

Showers will become quite widespread through the afternoon and some will be heavy, possible thundery.

Highest temperatures will range from 18°C to 21°C in a light south to southeast breeze. It will become dry for a time early on Wednesday night as showers ease and largely clear with just high cloud. However, rain will move into parts of the west and south towards dawn with. Low temperatures will range from 10°C to 14°C.

Thursday

Thursday will be a wet and cloudy day with outbreaks of rain or showers spreading to most regions, turning heavy at times. Highs will range from 16°C to 20°C. The rain will likely continue overnight in light or moderate easterly winds, possibly breezier near the southern coast.

Outlook

It will continue to be unsettled, with low pressure situated near Ireland bringing further rain or showers. Temperatures will remain around average.

Farming forecast

Rain

The coming week is going to be unsettled, with showers or longer spells of rain every day from Monday on.

Above average rainfall is forecast almost nationwide. Accumulations of 30mm to 50mm are forecast widely, with some areas seeing more than this.

Field conditions

Soil moisture deficits currently range from 15mm to 60mm for all soil types. However, over the next week deficits will decrease countrywide due to showers and longer spells of rain.

By the end of the week, some soils in Connacht and the midlands will be saturated.