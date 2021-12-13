Sheep and beef farmer Jim O’Keefe moves his flock through the village of Knockananna, Co Wicklow. \ Philip Doyle

The week will begin dry on Monday, according to Met Éireann, but showers won’t be far away.

There was a yellow wind warning in place for counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, and Sligo since midnight on Sunday, with a warning to expect wind speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h and stronger winds along coasts and on higher ground.

Most places will stay dry on Monday with good sunny spells in most parts, albeit cloudier in the southeast where there may also be a few spots of rain or drizzle at times. There will be a few scattered showers in the northwest too. Highest temperatures of 5°C to 9°C are forecast.

Tuesday

The day will start cloudy, with any lingering mist or fog patches clearing. It will be a dry day overall, with some patchy drizzle developing in the northwest through the afternoon. Winds will strengthen from the northwest as cloud continues to build across the country. The southeast will have the brightest weather. Highest temperatures of 8°C to 11°C are expected.

Wednesday

Wednesday will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain developing over the northern half of the country. It will stay much drier with sunny spells in the south, with just patches of drizzle.

Thursday

Met Éireann says current indications suggest a rather calm and dry day with some sunny spells and occasional cloudy periods. Highest temperatures of 8°C to 11°C are forecast in mostly light winds.

Outlook

Conditions look to be mostly settled on Friday and the weekend with just isolated showers affecting coastal areas. Generally light southerly winds with temperatures staying in the high single figures.