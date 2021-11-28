The week will begin cloudy on Monday, with some rain and drizzle in parts, becoming mainly confined to the west and northwest by afternoon. Some sunny spells will develop, the best of which will be in the southwest.

There will be misty conditions at times with fog in places throughout the day.

Highest temperatures on Monday will be 8° to 11°.

Tuesday

Tuesday will have a damp and rather breezy start, with a band of heavy rain moving into Atlantic counties during the afternoon, moving eastwards during the evening. The rain will be accompanied by a fresh and gusty southwest wind, veering west to northwest as the rain clears later. Highest temperatures of 9° to 11°.

Wednesday

This will be a cool showery day with scattered heavy showers, some turning wintry with the chance of lightning, according to Met Éireann. The showers will be most frequent in the west and north. Highest temperatures of 7° to 9° are expected.

Wednesday night will be cold with frost and ice, especially in sheltered areas.

Thursday

The day will be dry, with much of the day with sunny spells and light westerly breezes. However, low cloud and scattered outbreaks of rain will extend from the west later in the day.

Cold across the north and east with highest temperatures of 4° to 6°, but with milder conditions elsewhere.