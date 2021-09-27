The week will begin much fresher and cooler than last week with a mix of sunny spells and heavy showers, according to Met Éireann. There is also a chance of localised hail and thunderstorms.

Tuesday

Tuesday is expected to be a wet day overall with spells of rain, heavy at times especially in southern and later eastern parts. There is the risk of thundery downpours in parts too.

It will feel cool, with highest temperatures of 11°C to 14°C in moderate southerly winds, veering westerly and increasing strong at times near southern coasts.

Wednesday

At this stage, Wednesday looks to be a drier day with sunny spells and a few scattered showers, mainly affecting northern parts. Highest temperatures will be 10°C to 13°C.

Outbreaks of rain and blustery southerly winds look set to move in from the Atlantic on Wednesday evening and night.

Rest of week

Thursday, Friday and into the weekend are set to be breezy or windy with further showers or longer spells of rain, mixed in with some bright or sunny spells at times too.