It’s hay bobs at the ready this week as Met Éireann is forecasting lots of dry weather and rising temperatures.

Monday will be dry for most with spells of warm sunshine, bar an isolated shower along southeastern coasts in the afternoon and evening.

Highest temperatures will range from 17°C to 22°C. Monday night will be dry.

Tuesday

Temperatures will rise on Tuesday to highs of 20°C to 23°C on a mostly dry and warm day with spells of hazy sunshine.

Cloud will bubble up through the day in the midlands and there will be a small chance of a light passing shower.

Tuesday night will be dry and mostly clear.

Wednesday

It will be another warm and dry summer day with spells of sunshine, although a few light showers may break out in the southwest.

Highest temperatures of 20°C to 24°C are forecast in light northeasterly breezes. Wednesday night will be dry and mostly clear, with some mist patches forming.

Thursday

Thursday will be generally dry and warmer, with good sunny spells and temperatures of up to 21°C to 25°C. Some cloud will bubble up through the day, with the chance of a shower or two in the west towards evening.

Friday

The day will begin warm and mostly dry start again. However, cloud will increase from the southwest during the afternoon, with rain extending across the country during the evening and overnight hours. Highest temperatures will range from 19°C to 25°C in light to moderate southeasterly winds.

Outlook

Met Éireann forecasts a relatively mild but unsettled patch of weather for next weekend, with heavy showers or longer spells of rain at times.

Agricultural data

Rain

Rainfall totals have been below normal over the bulk of the country over the past seven days, with rainfall ranging between just 15% of normal in southwest Kerry, where 3.4mm was recorded, to between 50% and 90% of normal elsewhere, with totals of 11mm to 15mm. However, rainfall, was 40% above normal in northern coastal areas and a little above normal in parts of the east and the northwest coast of Connacht, with totals of 15mm to 24mm.

Rainfall for the coming week is expected to range between 80% and 175% of normal, highest in southern areas. Rainfall totals are expected to range between 15mm and 30mm, but there is still uncertainty in the forecast for later this week.

Spraying

There will be good opportunities for spraying, at least up to and including Thursday, with just a few isolated showers expected, and winds easing light or moderate. Spraying opportunities will become limited after that.

Ground conditions

Soils are dry across the country at the moment. Soil moisture deficits are lowest in northwest coastal areas, ranging between 15mm and 25mm, but are relatively high across the rest of the country, ranging between 40mm and 55mm.

Grass growth is below normal in the east, southeast and northwest and will remain very variable over the coming week, depending on soil moisture deficits and localised rainfall. It will be low in many areas over the next few days but should improve next weekend.