There will be sunshine and isolated showers on Monday morning.

The showers will turn more frequent in the afternoon with some turning heavy over the eastern half of the country in the evening, bringing the chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Highest temperatures will range from 18°C to 22°C in a light to moderate northwesterly or variable breeze.

Heavy showers over the eastern half of the country will gradually die out on Monday night, leaving a mostly dry night with clear spells and just isolated showers.

A light northwesterly breeze will allow patches of mist and fog to develop overnight. Lowest temperatures will range from 11°C to 14°C.

Tuesday

There will be a generally cloudy start to Tuesday, with scattered patches of drizzle developing in western coastal counties.

Elsewhere, it will be largely dry, with sunny spells developing though the day. Highest temperatures will range from 18°C to 22°C.

It will be a largely dry night, with just isolated patches of drizzle along Atlantic coasts. Again, patches of mist and fog will develop in a light westerly or variable breeze. Lowest temperatures will range from 10°C to 14°C.

Wednesday

It will be a dry day for most with sunny spells. However, it will be cloudier over western coastal counties with patchy light rain and drizzle developing there.

Highest temperatures will range from 20°C to 24°C generally, though it will be a little less warm along western coasts with temperatures of 18°C to 20°C, in a moderate southwesterly breeze.

It will be a generally cloudy night, with many areas staying dry, though patchy light rain and drizzle in the west will drift further inland overnight. It will be a warm night, with lowest temperatures of 13°C to 16°C.

Thursday

Thursday will start quite cloudy, with scattered patches of light rain and drizzle. It will become drier and brighter through the day, with sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures will range from 19°C to 23°C.

Outlook

Current indications suggest that there will be a good deal of dry weather on Friday apart from light showers in the west. The weekend will stay largely dry, with spells of sunshine. It will be warm too, with temperatures widely reaching the mid-20s.

Farming forecast

Rain

Rainfall totals over the coming week will be below average across the country though there are chances of some heavy and thundery showers.

Temperatures

Over the coming week, mean soil temperatures will likely rise further above normal in line with the above average mean air temperatures.