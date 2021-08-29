The dry spell of weather is set to continue up until Friday. \ Lorraine O'Sullivan

Monday is forecast to be mostly dry but rather cloudy during the day, with just the chance of some isolated patches of drizzle.

Met Éireann said some sunny spells will develop later in the day. Highest temperatures will range from 17°C to 18°C in eastern and northern counties. It will be warmer towards the west, with highs of 19°C to 21°C there.

Monday night is forecast to be dry with a good deal of cloud and some clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 9°C to 13°C are forecast in a light northeast breeze.

Tuesday

Met Éireann said Tuesday with be mainly dry with varying cloud cover. The brightest weather will most likely be in the west and northwest. There is a chance of a little drizzle at times in southern areas and highest temperatures of 17°C to 20°C are forecast, mildest along the west coast with a light to moderate easterly breeze.

A dry night is forecast on Tuesday, with a mix of cloud and clear spells. Lowest temperatures will range from 10°C to 13°C in light northeast winds.

Wednesday

Overall Wednesday is forecast to be another dry day. Cloud will build during the day with some bright or sunny spells and highest temperatures of 17°C to 21°C are forecast, with a light easterly breeze.

Wednesday night will be dry with long clear spells and lowest temperatures of 8°C to 12°C. Some mist or fog patches will develop in light winds.

Thursday

Thursday is forecast to be generally dry again with a slight chance of a stray shower developing.

Cloud cover will vary and there will be some sunny spells. Met Éireann forecasts highest temperatures of 17°C to 21°C in light easterly winds.

Current indications suggest that Friday will likely be quite cloudy for many areas.

Many places will be dry but there is the chance of well scattered light showers with highest temperatures of 17°C to 20°C.

Farming forecast

Drying conditions will be generally be good over the week, Met Éireann said.

“While winds will be mostly light, good sunshine and temperatures widely in the high teens and low 20s will provide good drying conditions. Heavy night-time dews may, however, hinder drying in some areas, especially where mist and fog persist,” it said.

Spraying opportunities will be excellent for much of the coming week, it added, with little to no risk of precipitation and light winds or near calm conditions.

With little to no precipitation on the way and good drying this week, Met Éireann said moisture deficits will increase nationwide and trafficability will improve.

“Deficits will increase to 30mm to 50mm in Munster and Leinster, with deficits increasing to 20mm to 30mm elsewhere.”