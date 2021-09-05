Monday is forecast to be very warm with good spells of sunshine in many areas, Met Éireann said.

It will be somewhat cloudier over the northern half of the country, with some lingering rain or drizzle in Ulster, which will gradually die out. Highest temperatures of 20°C to 25°C are forecast in light southerly breezes.

Met Éireann said that Monday night will be mild and humid, with clear spells and with patches of mist and fog developing. Lowest temperatures will range from 12°C to 15°C.

Tuesday

Tuesday is forecast to be dry and very warm, with long spells of sunshine developing after morning mist and fog clear.

Highest temperatures of 22°C to 26°C are forecast, with light east to southeast breezes. Tuesday night will be dry in many areas, but some showers will develop in Munster overnight.

It will be very mild and humid, with temperatures of 15°C or 16°C, it said.

Wednesday

Wednesday is forecast to bring a fair amount of dry weather. However, Met Éireann said scattered showers will develop through the day, becoming heavier and more widespread through the evening and night.

Highest temperatures of 20°C to 24°C are forecast, with light to moderate southeast breezes. Heavy showers will continue overnight with temperatures of 15°C or 16°C.

Thursday

Thursday is forecast to be a showery day with widespread heavy showers and a possibility of thunderstorms and some spot flooding.

It will remain warm, with highest temperatures of 19°C to 21°C in light southerly breezes. The showers will gradually die out during Thursday night.

Friday

Current indications suggest that Friday will bring sunshine and showers, but they won’t be as heavy or as widespread as they were on Thursday. Highest temperatures of 17°C to 20°C are forecast, with light west or southwest breezes.

There could be a fair amount of dry weather next weekend, however there will be some scattered showers with temperatures in the mid to high teens.

Rainfall

The northwest and along the east coast look to be the only areas currently forecast to see above average rainfall this week, Met Éireann said, with the northwest to receive the most of its rainfall on Sunday (20mm to 40mm for the week, up to 142% of average).

The east is forecast to see 20mm to 30mm later in the week, over 200% of average. Due to the showery nature of this it will most likely be on a very local basis, it said.

“Soils are currently dry in all areas, with driest conditions over Munster and south Leinster where soil moisture deficits range between 25mm and 47mm.

“Elsewhere, soil moisture deficits range between 17mm and 25mm. Despite rainfall expected on Sunday and into Monday, soil moisture deficits will increase by a few mm in the south and likely decrease only slightly in the northwest and along the east coasts (locally where heaviest showers occur) over the coming seven days,” it said.