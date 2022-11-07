Monday will become increasingly wet and windy, with scattered outbreaks of rain in the morning.

Met Éireann has said that heavier rain will develop in the west and southwest in the early afternoon and will track eastwards across the country during the rest of the afternoon and the evening.

“Localised flooding is possible. The rain will be accompanied by very strong and gusty southerly winds, strongest in coastal counties in the south and later the southeast,” it said.

It will be a mild day with highest temperatures of 11°C to 15°C.

On Monday night, rain will clear eastwards with blustery showers following from the west. Lowest temperatures will range between 7°C and 8°C, in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

Tuesday

Tuesday will bring sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy, with isolated thunderstorms possible, according to Met Éireann. Highest temperatures are forecast to range between 11°C to 13°C in fresh south to southwest winds.

Wednesday

“Wednesday will start off bright with sunny spells and some showers further west.

“During the afternoon, outbreaks of rain will develop in the west and spread across the country through the evening and early night,” it said.

Highest temperatures will reach 14°C with light southerly winds gradually increasing and becoming fresh to strong on Wednesday night.

Thursday

Thursday is forecast to be a mild, humid and mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Met Éireann said more persistent rain will spread eastwards across the country later in the day.

Friday

Current indications from Met Éireann suggest that Friday and next weekend will continue mild and unsettled with rain or showers at times, especially over the western half of the country.