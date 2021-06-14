Monday night will be dry in most areas with clear spells and slack winds. \Phill Doyle

Monday

Monday will be mainly dry with bright or sunny spells and just a few showers in the west and northwest. The best of the sunshine will be over the southern half of the country.

Less humid and not as warm as today with highest temperatures of 14°C to 19°C and moderate west to northwest winds, fresher in the north.

Monday night will be dry in most areas with clear spells and slack winds, but cloudier in the west and southwest, with patchy drizzle developing on the coast. Minimum temperatures of 7°C to 9°C.

Tuesday

The midlands, east and south will be mainly dry, with some bright or sunny spells and it will be warm and humid here, with maximum temperatures of 19°C to 22°C. The southwest, west and northwest will be cooler and cloudy, with patches of rain and drizzle.

A breezy day, with moderate to fresh south to southwest winds, strong on Connacht and west Ulster coasts.

On Tuesday night, rain will extend from the Atlantic, but it will be patchy in the east and south.

Wednesday

Brightening up from the west, with some sunny spells developing and just a few scattered showers, mainly in Atlantic coastal counties.

Relatively cool, with maximum temperatures of 14°C to 18°C, in light to moderate southwesterly breezes, fresh to strong on northwest coasts.

Thursday

A cool, bright day, with sunny spells and scattered showers, most of the showers in the western half of the country. Max 14°C to 17°C, in light to moderate northwesterly breezes.

Friday

Currently, Friday is looking mainly dry, with sunny spells and light northerly or variable breezes. Max 15°C to 19°C.

Farming forecast

Rain

The coming week will remain drier than normal for most of the country, with rainfall totals generally around 10 to 15mm. Driest in midlands and wetter along coasts with up to 20mm forecast for the southeast by the end of the week.

Temperatures

Soil temperatures are warmer than average in most areas, at between 14°C and 18°C. Temperatures will remain above average in the coming week.