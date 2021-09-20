Wetter and more blustery conditions are on the way later this week, according to Met Éireann, although mild temperatures will ensure grass growth continues strongly.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a little patchy drizzle at times, especially during the morning. Drizzle will become mainly confined to west and northwest coastal areas later.

It will be dry otherwise, with a few bright spells developing, mostly in the south and east.

Tuesday

Tuesday will be cloudy with just occasional brighter spells in the east and south. Patchy outbreaks of light rain and drizzle will occur also, mainly over the western half of the country. Maximum temperatures of 17°C to 20°C are forecast. Outbreaks of rain will extend from the northwest later in the night, however, with some locally heavy bursts.

Wednesday

Outbreaks of rain will continue to edge southeastwards over the country during Wednesday, followed by drier and clearer conditions. Maximum temperatures of 16°C to 20°C, mildest ahead of the rain in the southeast. Mostly moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Thursday

Met Éireann says current indications suggest variable cloud and some sunshine with a few showers for most on Thursday. Cloud will increase in the west and southwest, however, with patchy rain and drizzle developing in these areas. Maximum temperatures of 14°C to 18°C, coolest in Ulster, with northwest winds moderating and backing west to southwest.

Friday

Friday is expected to be a breezy day with cloud and patchy drizzle, giving way to sunny spells and scattered showers during the morning. Maximum temperatures will range from 15°C to 19°, possibly up to 20°C in the south and southeast.

Weekend

Met Éireann says current indications suggest unsettled and changeable conditions will continue over the weekend with Atlantic low pressure dominating.