There will be a mild and damp start to the week. \ Valerie O'Sullivan

The week will start off mild and damp, with Met Éireann forecasting wet and drizzly conditions for Monday.

There will be some dry spells, with temperatures ranging from 10°C to 13°C.

Some frost and fog will form during the night.

Tuesday

A bright and mainly dry day is expected Tuesday, with lengthy sunny spells. There will be some patchy drizzle along coastal areas in the south, while scattered light showers are forecast in the northwest.

Temperatures will reach 9°C in light southwesterly winds. Tuesday night will be dry, with temperatures falling between -1°C and -3°C.

There will also be some patchy fog and frost.

Wednesday

Wednesday will see the dry conditions continuing, with sunny spells. Highest temperatures will range from 7°C to 10°C, with mildest conditions experienced in the west and southwest. There will be moderate southwesterly or variable winds.

Outlook

Thursday and Friday are expected to be mainly dry, with some drizzle possible on Atlantic coasts. There will be variable cloud cover and winds will be southerly or variable. Temperatures will range from 5°C to 6°C in the east and northeast to 8°C or 9°C closer to the west.

Nights will see some frost and dense fog patches.