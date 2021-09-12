Monday will begin showery in Munster and south Leinster, but drier elsewhere, with isolated showers and some bright spells. \ Philip Doyle

Monday will begin showery in Munster and south Leinster, but drier elsewhere, with isolated showers and some bright spells. \ Philip Doyle

Met Éireann is forecasting a downturn in the weather later this week as rain moves in from the Atlantic.

There will be some dry and bright spells with scattered showers up until midweek.

However, Met Éireann says current indications suggest that it will turn more unsettled towards the end of the week, with rain moving in from the Atlantic.

Monday

Monday will begin showery in Munster and south Leinster, but drier elsewhere, with isolated showers and some bright spells.

However, showery outbreaks of rain will spread northwards across the country through the day, with some heavy or thundery downpours and the risk of localised flooding. Highest temperatures will range from 16°C to 20°C in a moderate southeasterly breeze.

Tuesday

Showery rain will die out on Tuesday morning but further scattered showers will develop through the day. Some sunny spells will break through also.

Highest temperatures will range from 17°C to 20°C in a light southwest to west breeze.

Wednesday

Wednesday will be a slightly fresher day, with sunny spells and well-scattered light showers. Highest temperatures will range from 15°C to 19°C, coolest in the northwest in a light westerly breeze.

There is the potential for a spell of rain in the west on Wednesday evening, quickly clearing eastwards overnight.

Thursday

Many eastern areas will be dry for much of Thursday but rain will spread over the western half of the country from the Atlantic through the day before becoming more widespread and heavy on Thursday night.

Highest temperatures on Thursday will range from 16°C to 19°C and it will become quite breezy in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

Friday and the weekend

Met Éireann says current indications suggest that it will remain unsettled on Friday with continued rain. It will turn more showery for the weekend, bringing some drier and brighter spells again.