Farmers will be hoping to get their silage cut this week but may be hampered by poor weather. \ David Ruffles

Monday

It will be a drizzly start to the week, according to Met Éireann.

However, this will be followed by warm spells with hazy sunshine and temperatures of up to 21°C.

Tuesday

There will be some cloudy outbreaks of rain over western coastal counties but it will be drier over the east, with clear spells. Overnight temperatures will dip to between 10°C and 13°C.

Wednesday

Currently it looks like the good weather could break midweek and rain could push south across the country. However, it will still be warm, especially in Ulster and Connacht where temperatures could hit 20°C.

Thursday and Friday

Met Éireann predicts that the weather for Thursday and Friday will remain unsettled, with a strong possibility of rain.

Farming forecast

Rain

Rain conditions have been mixed across the country.

“The past week has been wetter than normal over Munster, south Connacht and south Leinster where rainfall totals have ranged between 120% and 320% of average. However, the northern half of the country was somewhat drier, with rainfall totals ranging between 45% and 100% of average. The south was the wettest region, with 46.8mm recorded at Cork Airport,” Met Éireann said.

Temperatures

It has been cooler than normal over the past week but this is expected to change gradually over the coming week, with soil temperatures also increasing.

“Mean soil temperatures are generally near normal or slightly above, ranging between 10.6°C and 13.2°C. With warmer air temperatures in the coming week, soil temperatures will rise slightly,” Met Éireann said.

Field conditions

Soil and field conditions have been mixed across the country, and this too is expected to change over the coming week.

“With largely below average rainfall in the coming week, soils will generally become drier, though some poorly drained soils in the southwest will be waterlogged,” Met Éireann stated.