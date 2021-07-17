Met Éireann has warned that the dry weather will mean below-average rainfall, which will be bad news for some farmers. / Donal O' Leary

Monday

Met Éireann has predicted that it will be a very warm day, with temperatures between 23 and 27 degrees.

Some fog and mist will form overnight.

Temperatures will not reach below 11 degrees at night.

Tuesday

Tuesday is likely to be another sunny day, with temperatures again up to 27 degrees.

However, it will be cloudier in some places.

In the north of the country, temperatures will be cooler, reaching 18 to 21 degrees.

Wednesday

Temperatures will be warm, reaching 20 degrees, with gentle breezes and some cloudy weather in the afternoon.

Thursday and Friday

High temperatures of up to 21 degrees with gentle breezes.

Less sunshine is expected than previous days, with some cloudy weather, especially over the north of the country.

Farming forecast

Rainfall

Met Éireann has warned that the dry weather will mean below-average rainfall, which will be bad news for some farmers.

“Rainfall totals were above average here, ranging between 111% and 205% of normal.

"Rainfall totals elsewhere were generally below normal, ranging between 2% of average in north Ulster and 76% of average in south Munster,” it said.

“High pressure will be the dominant driver of our weather in the coming week, bringing largely dry and settled conditions.

"It will be much drier than average across the country, with accumulations widely of 1-4mm or less.”

Spraying conditions

The dry conditions means that there will be good opportunities for spraying.

However, it warned that there might be some light drizzle along the Atlantic coastline, which could limit opportunities in those counties beside the ocean.

Field conditions

Soil moisture deficits are expected to increase due to the dry weather.

“With very little rainfall expected in the coming week, soil moisture deficits will increase across the country, to range between 25mm in the northwest and 60mm in the east. This may bring some restriction to growth.”