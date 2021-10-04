Monday will begin with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, most frequent in Atlantic coastal counties, according to Met Éireann.

Cloud will build from the southwest through the morning, bringing outbreaks of rain which will gradually spread across Munster and Leinster through the day. The rain will turn heavy at times, bringing the risk of localised flooding. Highest temperatures will range from 11°C to 14°C in a light to moderate southerly breeze.

Tuesday

Tuesday will feature light scattered showers and plenty of sunny spells, becoming mostly dry in the evening, with showers confined to northern and Atlantic coastal areas. Highest temperatures will range from 12°C to 15°C, with moderate to fresh and gusty northwest winds, easing later.

Wednesday

The day will begin dry but light rain or drizzle will develop in western parts in the morning, with just patchy drizzle developing further east. Rain will turn more persistent in western and northwestern counties in the afternoon. It will be a milder day with highest temperatures of 12°C to 15°C or even 16°C, with a light to moderate southerly breeze, freshening along the west coast later.

Thursday

The day will be cloudy, with rain continuing to mainly affect the western half of the country early in the day and drier conditions in the east with occasional bright spells. The rain will slowly extend eastwards through the afternoon and evening.

It will be very mild for the time of year, with highest temperatures of 16°C to 19°C in mostly moderate southerly winds. Further rain moving up from the south may turn heavy overnight across the western half of the country, with drier intervals in the southeast.

Friday

Met Éireann is forecasting heavy rain to continue on Friday over the western half of the country before slowly encroaching further east later in the day. It will continue to be mild, with highest temperatures of 15°C to 18°C.

Outlook

There are signs for higher pressure to build over Ireland over the weekend, with more settled conditions developing and highest temperatures generally in the mid-teens.