There will be a wet start to the week as Monday morning begins, with outbreaks of rain pushing eastwards across the country.

According to Met Éireann, the rain will clear to scattered falls of rain or drizzle by the afternoon, remaining mostly cloudy, with the best of any bright spells in the southeast. It will be a mild day, with highest temperatures of 13°C to 15°C in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds, strong at times along Atlantic coasts.

Tuesday

Any remaining rain in the southeast will clear on Tuesday morning, and there will be a good deal of dry weather with sunny spells.There will be some showers in Connacht and west Ulster. Cloud will thicken countrywide throughout the evening. Highest temperatures of 12°C or 13°C are forecast, with moderate southwesterly breezes.

Wednesday

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, with scattered outbreaks of rain or drizzle. There is a possibility of a spell of more persistent and heavier rain moving into Munster or Leinster during the day.

It will be brighter and drier in western parts of Connacht and Ulster.

Highest temperatures of 9°C to 12°C are forecast, mildest in the south and southeast, in a light to moderate west to southwest breeze.

Thursday

Thursday will likely be mainly cloudy, with some rain at times. Highest temperatures of 9°C to 12°C are forecast, with light variable breezes.

Friday

Met Éireann says Friday and next weekend will bring a fair amount of dry weather and a few showers.