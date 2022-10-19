The Weidemann 1190e is now offered with three lithium-ion battery options.

Weidemann has updated its 1190e electric Hoftrac loader, adding a new enclosed cabin and three new lithium-ion battery pack options.

Aside from the standard 14.1kWh battery, customers can specify an optional 18.7kWh or 23.4kWh alternative.

As standard, a 3kW on-board charger has also been installed while a second 3kW charger can be selected to increase the charging capacity to 6 kW, which is primarily suitable for the larger battery packs.

Two separate electric motors are used in the machine – one for the drive system (6.5 kW) and one for the drive of the work hydraulics. This minimises the power consumption as power is only drawn when needed.

Electric handbrake

Other features include an electric handbrake, auto-hold and a hill-old function which engages automatically once the machine stops. Regenerative braking allows energy to be restored into the loader's battery.

Beside the charging port to the right side of the machine is an activation switch and charge level indicator. The charging cable is equipped with a control box to prevent overload of the charging infrastructure. The new flexible charging system offers a safe charging process that is compatible with different infrastructures on site ie 230 V Schuko, 400 V high voltage current or a Type 2 plug.

A charge level indicator is conviently located at the charging port.

The manufacturer is now offering the 1190e with a cab which comes with heated front and rear windows as well as a heated roof panel.

Operator comfort has not been forgotten with the inclusion of an air-suspended heated seat, multi-function joystick, DAB radio, adjustable armrest and steering column as well as storage compartments.