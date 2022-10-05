This Charolais heifer calf weighed 350kg and sold for €1,490 (€4.25/kg).

Tuesday’s weanling sale in Elphin Mart, Co Roscommon, was a sea of gold and white, with the pre-sale show bringing out Charolais weanlings from the area.

Interestingly, while price per kg increased with an increased weight in the heifers, the bull weanlings peaked at the 300-400kg weight bracket.

Bull calves weighing 300-400kg sold to an average of €3.13/kg for the 263 animals that fell in to this category. Bull calves below 300kg averaged €3.03/kg, while heavier bulls dipped below the €3/kg mark, with 400-500kg bulls averaging €2.96/kg with lots above this weight averaging €2.29/kg.

This Charolais bull calf weighed 350kg and sold for €1,220 (€3.49/kg).

This Charolais heifer calf weighed 350kg and sold for €1,490 (€4.26/kg).

This Charolais heifer calf weighed 365kg and sold for €1,300 (€3.56/kg).

This second prize winning Charolais bull calf weighed 355kg and sold for €1,310 (€3.69/kg).

This Charolais heifer calf weighed 385kg and sold for €1,560 (€4.05/kg).

This Charolais bull calf weighed 450kg and sold for €1,410 (€3.13/kg).

This Charolais heifer calf weighed 380kg and sold for €1,120 (€2.94/kg).

Heifers on the other hand peaked at €3/kg of an average for lots weighing 400-500kg. Heifers weighing 300-400kg averaged €2.89/kg while those weighing less than 300kg averaged €2.62/kg. Top-quality lots that had been prize winners in the earlier show surpassed €4/kg on occasion.

Good mixture

There was a good mixture of buyers, with farmers active for lighter stock in both the bulls and heifers, with exporters now making their presence known around the ring, notably in the bull ring, in order to begin putting consignments of cattle together for the Turkish market.