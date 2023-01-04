At the launch of the Better Farm Programme in Mullingar were, left to right, Heinz Eggert and Christy Watson.

I’m told that one of Teagasc’s highly regarded men on the ground, Christy Watson, is about to retire from his advisory role.

Based in Naas, Watson has supported drystock farmers in the Wicklow, Laois and Kildare regions for over 35 years, dispensing good, sound, fact-based knowledge to his clients.

One of them told me it wouldn’t be at all unusual to get a call from Christy at 8pm or 9pm at night with an answer to a particular issue or a form-filling query or a solution. He was also considered by many clients to be a good friend and gave good and confidential counsel on many private matters.

That was in addition to his work with the Irish Grassland Association and other agri-related ventures. The Dealer wishes him well in his retirement.