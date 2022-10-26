When you hear of the Flanagan name from Athlone, many readers of these pages will automatically think of Irish Angus cattle.

Michael and Oliver Flanagan run the Moydrum pedigree Irish Angus herd and attend many summer shows around the country.

Oliver is also well-known for his prizewinning eggs and last Saturday took home three first prizes at the National Egg Championships in Telford, two second prizes, one third and also came home with best waterfowl eggs, a huge achievement for the Athlone man.

The show had over 200 classes for eggs and attracted the best eggs from across the UK and Ireland.