Martin Heydon, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture with responsibility for Farm Safety, addresses the farmer wellbeing and labour-saving event at John and Margaret Earle's farm.

Last Friday saw a mental wellbeing event on the sheep farm of John and Margaret Earle in Ballycanew, Co Wexford.

Alice Doyle of Wexford IFA, who is also the Wexford Mental Health Association chair, explained: “Tom Deane of Teagasc hosted a demonstration of good farm practices to save time on labour and maximise return.

“There was a grassland management demonstration, and an exhibit of efficient sheep handling facilities. Dermot O’Sullivan of Irish Country Meats explained the clean livestock policy.”

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon attended. “Farm safety and mental health and wellbeing should be incorporated into everything we do as farmers,” he said.

“To have an event dedicated to it on a model family sheep farm, and to have so many turn up and mix and meet people is uplifting.”

The event follows on from the Green Ribbon mental health awareness campaign launch to the farming community, also held in Wexford a couple of weeks ago, at Johnstown Castle.

This weekend

A further event takes place this Sunday, 19 September, with a “Walk and Talk” in Tintern organised by IFA See Change and Mental Health Ireland in conjunction with Coillte.