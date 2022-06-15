The Duke of Wellington spoke at a House of Lords committee meeting in London last week.

The Duke of Wellington appeared to put the boot in vegan campaigners at a House of Lords committee meeting in London last week.

During a question session, Charles Wellesley said the public is constantly being offered an overly simplistic message that all livestock farming is unsustainable.

“It does seem very sad that the farmers of this country and other northern European countries, who are producing livestock in an environmentally friendly way, should appear to be classified as doing something that is bad for the environment and bad for human consumption,” the duke said.

According to the latest register of interests, Wellesley, who is the ninth Duke of Wellington, owns agricultural property in England, Scotland, Belgium, and Spain.