Having stock-proof fences at boundaries could be a requirement to receive future payments in Wales.

The Welsh government has outlined some of the core requirements within a Sustainable Farming Scheme that is to form the basis of future farm support.

The principle being developed is that farmers will receive baseline payments for undertaking “universal actions”, with additional money for those who opt to do more.

The list of universal actions currently includes the likes of managing and enhancing habitats across at least 10% of the farm, ensuring stock-proof fences at boundaries and completing annual benchmarking.

The optional actions involve work such as restoring damaged peatland, growing crops to reduce bought-in feed and establishing new horticulture enterprises within farm businesses.

Welsh Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths has confirmed her Department will consult on final proposals in 2023.

