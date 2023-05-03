The four west Cork co-ops look set to lead the rest of the milk processors over peak milk when we look at the March milk returns. The four co-ops that supply milk to Carbery, processing at Ballineen, have passed out Tirlán and Aurivo, the leaders in February. Arrabawn also jumped above Tirlán and Aurivo as it only dropped 3.6c/l compared to the February payout.

The March moves mean there are three distinct divisions – those paying 42c/l in old money (€5.90 /kg MS), those paying 40c/l (€5.60/kg MS) and those paying less than 40c/l. Kerry has Division three to itself for March. The Southern giant has just issued a 1.9c/l bonus on January to March milk supplies which it says is associated with its contract commitments. Kerry was at the bottom of the February milk league also; its price dropped 3.8c/l to 38c/l for March.

There are some unconditional bonuses included in this March payment to reflect the very wet weather we had in March and into April. Tirlán introduced a 1c/l unconditional bonus, Aurivo has a 2c/l March support, as have North Cork and Tipperary. Dairygold also has a 1c/l unconditional March bonus but still remains at less than 41c/l for March.

The cumulative column is already showing big differences between processors despite the fact we are only three months into a new year.

The top division have €39,000 paid out to date on average, the middle between €37,000 and €38,000 and the bottom division around €36,000.

The Kerry suppliers will be thankful of the January to March 1.9c/l ex VAT bonus which fills some of the gap between what they got paid and competitors.

Including the 1.9 c/l contract commitment bonus for March will bring the farmgate price close to 40 c/l ex VAT for March.