The winner of the Paddy Fitzgerald Award for 2022 is Neilie O’Leary from Inchinagown, Coomhola in Bantry, Co Cork.

The award is aimed at recognising the achievements of Irish Farmers Association (IFA) members who are committed to their fellow farmers and their communities.

Nominated by the west Cork county executive, O’Leary has been involved in the IFA for nearly 50 years. He sits on the national hill committee, which he chaired in the mid-2000s. He is also involved in numerous community initiatives in the Borbin valley area.

In 1998, the Paddy Fitzgerald Memorial Awards were established to remember the late Paddy Fitzgerald, a dairy and livestock farmer, who for 40 years worked and volunteered in many roles within the farming community.

He was IFA Munster vice-president, a founding member of FBD 50 years ago, vice-chair of Cork Marts and a board member of Golden Vale Marts.

‘Huge honour’

Award winner O’Leary said it was a “huge honour” to win the award and he dedicated it to his family and his community.

He was announced as this year’s winner at an event on Sunday.

IFA president Tim Cullinan described the Paddy Fitzgerald Awards as representing the spirit of volunteerism and the selfless dedication of people to the betterment of their communities.

“Each of the nine nominees had the honour of being chosen by their county executive. The cornerstone of [the] IFA’s work is the willingness of farmers to give of their time in representing their fellow farmers. It is only fitting that this should be recognised and I would like to thank FBD for their support for this prestigious event,” he said.

FBD chair Liam Herlihy said FBD Insurance values the community role played by Paddy Fitzgerald and his achievements for farmers the length and breadth of the country.

European Commissioner Mairead McGuinness was also present at the event as a guest of honour and she praised the calibre of those who had been put forward.