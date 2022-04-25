The west Cork vintage tractor enthusiasts who plan to drive to the northerly tip of Donegal for charity.

A group of west Cork vintage tractor enthusiasts and friends will drive their tractors from Mizen Head, Co Cork, to Malin Head, Co Donegal, on Thursday 2 June 2022.

The tractor run, from Ireland’s most southerly to northerly points, is aimed at raising funds for two charities, Temple Street Children’s Hospital and the Kevin Bell Repatriation Fund.

The Long Way Home Vintage Run, which will include eight tractors from west Cork and 15 tractors and some motorbikes from Kilmainhamwood Vintage Club, Co Meath, will leave the carpark at Mizen Head on 2 June and complete the route to Donegal over the following four days.

The near-700km route, which was originally planned to be run before the pandemic, will pass through towns including Bantry, Kenmare, Killarney, Tralee, Listowel, Tarbert, Ennis, Oranmore, Claremorris, Donegal town, Letterkenny and Buncrana.

Charities

Organisers of the event say Temple Street Children’s Hospital holds a “special place in the hearts of many families throughout the country” and are “always in need on monetary support for the great work they accomplish”.

They also say the Kevin Bell Repatriation Fund has been involved in many repatriations and has been an incredible support to many families in their time of need.

The 700km journey will take place from 2 June 2022.

Participants say they are encouraging business sponsorship for their endeavours and if a business is prepared to contribute and supply suitable signage (900mm x 900mm), they say it will be positioned favourably on a vehicle along with mentions and coverage on social media.

Individuals looking to donate to the cause can do so through a Go Fund Me page, available here.

Vehicles

The vintage tractors which will be used in the run span an era of agriculture from the 1950s to the late 1980s.

The vehicles have all been restored to concourse condition, but unlike, the modern tractors that have fully suspended cabs, air conditioning and sound systems, only two of the west Cork tractors on the Long Way Home Vintage Run have the luxury of a protective windscreen. The remainder will be fully open to the elements.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, participant Michael Ryan, who will be driving his 1964 David Brown 990, said the event is for “two very worthy causes”.

“We’re all really looking forward to it. We’ve been planning it since 2020, so we’re delighted it’s finally going ahead,” he said.

Ryan also encouraged locals to support a separate car, truck, tractor and motorbike run which will take place on Monday 2 May 2022.

This event is being held in advance of the later long-distance run in June and will commence from the Fish Basket at the Castlefreke, Long Strand, Co Cork. Again, individuals can donate through the allocated Go Fund Me page, available here.